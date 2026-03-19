Debrecen launches a nationwide, easy-to-understand communication network

The nationwide Easy-to-Understand Communication Network, created by the National Association of People with Intellectual Disabilities and Their Helpers (ÉFOÉSZ), held its first workshop in Debrecen. The event was attended by Dr. Ádám Kósa, State Secretary for Disability Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, who emphasized the program’s importance, stating, “If someone cannot understand the decisions, their rights, or everyday news that affect them, they are effectively excluded from society.”

Supported by the Ministry of Interior, the ÉFOÉSZ KÉK Network aims to make public information more accessible by applying the Easy-to-Understand Communication (KÉK) methodology. Thirty participants from five counties attended the workshop, learning the basics of creating easy-to-understand texts under the guidance of translators and editors, including experts with intellectual disabilities.

A key feature of the program is that people with intellectual disabilities supervise the quality of the communication, ensuring that the materials are truly understandable for the intended audience. Participants were trained in the rules of easy-to-understand communication, text creation steps, and visual presentation principles, enabling them to produce short, clear texts according to professional standards.

The ÉFOÉSZ KÉK Network, built on ÉFOÉSZ’s Independent Living Centers, will soon be available in all counties. The initiative focuses on improving the accessibility of administrative, public service, and community information, especially for people with intellectual disabilities, the elderly, those with low literacy skills, and others with communication difficulties. The unique nationwide program operates with standardized methodology and quality assurance, contributing to long-term improvements in public service accessibility, according to project leader Tibor Czakó.