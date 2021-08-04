A huge spider was caught in Debrecen

Our reader, Csaba, sent this photo from the András Bayk garden, which depicts a giant spider. To make its size more vivid, he also smuggled the cap of a plastic bottle next to it.

It can be stated with sufficient certainty that the animal is a well-grown meadow wolf spider (Hogna radiata).

The article by National Geographic summarizes the difference between the otherwise related meadow wolf spiders and the two protected species of spider mites that also live in Hungary.

Not hurt them and we have no reason to be afraid!

Fear of spiders mostly stems from human ignorance. There are no deadly venomous spider species in Hungary, although there are undoubtedly some that can be unpleasant to bite. If we don’t upset them, they won’t attack us.

Nor is it incidental that spiders play an important role in the food chain. They benefit from the reduction of insect pests that are harmful to humans, and they themselves provide food for amphibians, reptiles, and birds.

If we can, don’t hit the spider wandering into the apartment. Grasp it with a handkerchief or mason jar and release.

