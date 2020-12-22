This is what an airport accident would look like in Debrecen

Simulating a plane crash, a so-called full emergency exercise was held on Monday at Debrecen International Airport.

The airport said in a statement that more than 30 volunteers and about 100 staff from the authorities, airports and rescue organizations were involved in the exercise and were part of the cooperation procedure with the authorities.

According to the simulated incident, a passenger lost consciousness on board of a 136-person flight from London to Tel Aviv, so the aircraft made an emergency landing, citing a medical emergency.

The route of the aircraft passed through the airspace of Hungary, so the captain chose Debrecen International Airport as a detour.

Before reaching the ground, the plane collided with a flock of birds, causing its right-hand engine to ignite, causing a smoke leak in the passenger compartment.

The announcement quoted János Vajda, the managing director of Debrecen International Airport Kft., Who said: an international convention requires airport operators to hold full emergency drills every two years.

The practice was basically successful, the intervention was effective, as evidenced by the fact that in 26 minutes the entire emergency situation was eliminated, the managing director said.

Photo: MTI / János Vajda

debreceninap.hu