Four cars were damaged by a young man from Debrecen

Late on Saturday night, police reported that cars parked in Debrecen were being damaged by a man. The uniformers still accounted for and certified the local resident on the spot and then produced it for the police station.

At the interrogation of the suspect, the 27-year-old man made a detailed confession and told investigators that

he was having fun at home when he noticed he had left his cell phone. It made him so angry that he broke the rearview mirror of three cars in his path and then even threw a part lying on one of the ground into a fourth car.

The Investigation Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters launched an investigation into the suspect on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an offense.

police.hu