A 13-year-old girl went missing in Debrecen.

Enikő Szabó-Boda was last seen on 7th January, 2020. In case you know anything about the whereabouts of the girl, contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-80/555-111, 06-52/457-040.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu