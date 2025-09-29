A woman in Debrecen tried to stop her partner by clinging to the car hood

A young woman attempted to stop her partner by clinging to the hood of his car, but the man drove off regardless. Police in Debrecen are investigating the exact circumstances of the case as part of a criminal procedure.

Around 2 p.m. on September 28, a local officer on his way to work noticed a woman holding onto the hood of the car in front of him. Without hesitation, he overtook the vehicle and signaled to the driver to pull over. The young man complied, at which point the officer identified himself, questioned them, and notified his colleagues.

It turned out that the two young people are a couple who had recently argued. The man wanted to drive away, but his girlfriend tried to stop him by climbing onto the hood. Despite this, the young man accelerated and started driving.

Police conducted an on-site inspection, confiscated the driver’s license, and are investigating the case in a criminal procedure.