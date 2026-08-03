CATL Debrecen to reduce energy consumption by 30%

CATL Debrecen is expected to reduce its energy consumption by 30 percent, the company announced to Hungarian news agency MTI on Monday.

According to the statement, CATL Debrecen reviewed its operations and began implementing measures to reduce the factory’s energy use last Friday, following the government initiative aimed at reducing energy and water consumption among industrial producers.

Thanks to the measures introduced over the weekend, the daily energy consumption of the Debrecen plant had already fallen by 20 percent by Monday. However, the company’s experts are continuing to work on further steps to increase the savings rate to 30 percent.

The company noted that its battery cell factory has not yet started operations, meaning the plant’s current water and energy consumption is already relatively low. Despite this, CATL said it took the government’s call for industrial companies to reduce energy use seriously.

The CATL facility in Debrecen, which has been operating since 2024, will stop cooling rooms that are only minimally used in the coming period. The company has also begun raising the maximum temperature settings in logistics buildings and optimising the performance of high-energy-consuming equipment.

In addition, all supply systems at the module plant have been switched to energy-saving mode, the pressure of the compressed air network has been reduced, and the temperature in all social areas has been raised to 26 degrees Celsius.