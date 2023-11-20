Such was the light show in Debrecen, at the Great Reformed Church

Even before the Advent program series, there were things to see in Debrecen, because this weekend thanks to the county government, those brave people who visited Kossuth Square on Friday, despite the not-so-friendly weather, were able to enjoy a unique audiovisual experience.

This was the Night of Lights, where motifs, key figures, and events characteristic of Debrecen were projected onto the Great Reformed Church using light painting techniques.

As I have already mentioned, the series of programs with a fanciful name in the wake of Hajdú traditions, realized with EU funds, were not really welcomed by the celestials. It was raining all the time, and the wind was howling, so it wasn’t really comfortable to stand in the square all the time. Most of the spectators tried to adapt with an umbrella, even if the wind did not twist it out of their hands.

Those who disregarded this obstacle, however, were not disappointed by the sight. Before the start, the organizers dressed Debrecen’s iconic church in purple in honor of World Premature Birth Day, and then the light show began.

Among other things, the city’s coat of arms and the phoenix bird were brought to life on the unusual film screen, but more famous personalities visiting the city (Mihály Vitéz Csokonai, Endre Ady… etc.) were also included in the light show. Between the screenings, fire jugglers also entertained the dignitaries, and then we were able to dry off a bit during the Csík band’s concert in the Great Reformed Church.

(Debreceni Nap)