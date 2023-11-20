European model project at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen

The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen won the title of European model project with a program aimed at improving the quality of care in the field of prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and gynecological diseases. The project was also invited to the conference organized by the Széchenyi Program Office, where the best cross-border Central European projects could be presented.

Within the framework of the project, in connection with the development of border health care, the Cardiology Clinic acquired, among other things, an echocardiogram device capable of 4-dimensional imaging, the Pediatric Clinic a hybrid incubator, and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, among other things, a so-called bio-feedback device, which it can be considered unique in adult patient care in Hungary and helps the recovery of incontinent and pelvic floor patients.

The University of Debrecen received six hundred thousand euros from its total budget of three million euros.

The two-year project completed in 2021, realized in cooperation between the Institute of Cardiology of Timisoara, the University of Debrecen, and the Nagyvárad County Emergency Clinic, was awarded the title of European Best Practice, and as a result, was invited to the Art of Cooperation – Interreg networking platform 2023 organized by the Széchenyi Program Office with the support of the Prime Minister’s Office for a conference called

At the event, about thirty of the best cross-border Central European projects were presented to six hundred participants. The distinguished attention was further emphasized by the fact that only two of the projects of the seven participating countries were health-related investments. The protocols created during the project are still in use on both sides of the border, and the purchased equipment has helped thousands of patients to recover

– Assistant Professor Bence Kozma, Clinical Director of the University of Debrecen, who is involved in the management of the project, told hirek.unideb.hu Specialist at the Center’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic.

The University of Debrecen was represented at the conference by obstetrician-gynecologist Bence Kozma and Renáta Hüse, an expert at the Application Center.

