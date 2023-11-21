Debrecen’s Christmas tree has arrived at Kossuth Square – pictures

Debrecen’s Christmas tree, a 14-meter-tall pine, began to be harvested on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. and then arrived at Kossuth Square around 10:00 a.m. The tree was presented to the city by Tünde Mohácsiné Tőkés and her family.

Employees of the Debrecen Fire Department took part in the extraction and installation of the pine tree. The police security of the transport route is carried out by the staff of the Debrecen Police Department. Duna Aszfalt Zrt. will transport the trailer, DH-Szerviz Kft. will provide the Christmas tree base, and Héliker Invest Zrt. will take care of the technical conditions for decorating the tree. Mechatron Line Szolgáltató Kft. is also participating in the works.