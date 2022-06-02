Camp for researchers of the future at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Science and Technology (TTK) of the University of Debrecen is also waiting for high school students interested in natural sciences this summer. You can apply to TTK’s one-week Summer Camp at the end of August until July 1.

Nuclear transformations in our everyday environment and in our body, naturally occurring crack patterns, biodegradable polymers, landscape change studies in Debrecen, analysis of zooplankton communities, histological studies on herbs, hydrogen storage in the laboratory, isocyanate kinetics The Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen offers biology, physics, geography, chemistry, and mathematics.

The aim of the TTK summer event is for high school students to get to know the research activities of the faculty as soon as possible, to get a glimpse into the everyday life of researchers, and gain first-hand experience of scientific work through their own project assignment.

More information is on the website of the Faculty of Science and Technology.

