New procedures at the Otorhinolaryngology Clinic in Debrecen

Several new surgical techniques have been introduced in recent months at the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The application of the most modern procedures enables patients to continue their daily activities and work with the best possible quality of life.



In recent months, the full spectrum of head and neck tumor surgery has been used at the clinic. They perform, among other things, laser interventions, function-preserving partial laryngectomy and total laryngectomy. The goal is to provide cancer patients with the widest possible spectrum of care in close cooperation with the Oncology and Oncoradiology Clinics.

A new center for the care of upper airway narrowings was born. In several cases, a vocal fold widening procedure, known as vocal cord laterofixation surgery, was performed to treat bilateral laryngeal paralysis that may develop as a possible complication of thyroid surgery, with which free breathing can be ensured. With the help of the intervention, the previously used tracheotomy, the tracheotomy, can be avoided.

In patients treated for a long time in the intensive care unit, strictures of the larynx and trachea may develop due to prolonged ventilation. In addition to “airway dilation” surgeries performed through open exploration, new, minimally invasive procedures were also successfully performed.

Tracheal strictures can be solved by using an innovative device, the tracheal balloon dilator. In simpler, short-section cases, the narrowing can be eliminated by inflating the balloon, thus avoiding more complicated surgery. We have just used the procedure for the first time in Debrecen. Its advantage is that, due to its design, it also enables continuous safe ventilation during surgery

– explained associate professor Balázs Sztanó, director of the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

A similar device is also used in ear horn surgeries.

In many cases, the cause of ear blockage and hearing loss is that the cochlea does not work well on a long-term basis, it does not perform air pressure equalization properly. In this case, the dilatation device is introduced into the ear horn through the nose, which is inflated to open it and expand the cartilaginous canal. With this, we can eliminate the cause of ear blockage

– added the clinic director.

Balázs Sztanó added that the appropriate professional knowledge and the most modern technical conditions are available at the clinic for the application of innovative techniques.

Among the plans, the director mentioned the establishment of closer professional cooperation with other allied professions – including colleagues from ophthalmology, neurosurgeons and pediatrics. Thanks to joint work, patient care at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen can be even more efficient and effective in the future.

(unideb.hu)