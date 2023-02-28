NeurotechEU – support for University of Debrecen postdoctoral fellows

Researchers from the University of Debrecen can apply for the NeurotechEU scholarship application, with which the international organization intends to support postdoctoral fellows dealing with neurotechnology. 15 postdoctoral fellows from the partner universities can win the scholarship in the first round.

The University of Debrecen also participates in the NeurotechEU international collaboration launched in 2020 by the leading universities of the eight countries, the main goal of which is the development of neuroscience in the broader sense, the coordination of related research, and the broad presentation of the results achieved. DE’s partners in the consortium financed by the European Union include extremely renowned higher education institutions such as Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet, Germany’s University of Bonn, and the Netherlands’ Radboud University.

The association supports neurotechnological research postdoctoral fellows working at NeurotechEU’s partner universities with scholarships.

The development of neurotechnology is of strategic importance nowadays. This science can play a particularly important role in overcoming the challenges facing European societies, such as health. NeurotechEU creates strategic connections between different disciplines, including neuroscience, medicine, engineering, artificial intelligence, cognitive science, robotics, social sciences and humanities

– said József Tőzsér, the University of Debrecen vice chancellor for life sciences.

Be part of the team that is building a new virtual European university, reads the call. The scholarship supports 15 excellent postdoctoral researchers at the organization’s partner institutions.

Projects can be financed until the end of the first phase of NeurotechEU, i.e. until 31 October 2023. An extension beyond this period is possible depending on the results achieved and their evaluation.

For more information, visit the NeurotechEU website.

