Law students’ farewell from the University of Debrecen

In accordance with tradition, more than 60 graduate students of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Political Science and Law symbolically said goodbye to the city in a torchlight procession on Thursday evening.



The graduating law students of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen, the faculty leaders, and lecturers dressed in robes gathered in Déri square, where they lit the torches, and then walked touching Bethlen utca and Ugyetem ságurá to University square. The torchlight procession is a decades-old tradition, and this is how lawyers say goodbye to their alma mater, where they made so many beautiful memories during their training. Many people took photos and videos of the march led by the police.

This year, a record number of students registered for the event, more than sixty, which clearly shows the popularity of not only the event but also the training. This is an important stage in the lives of law students and it is a great honor for us, the members of the Student Government, to be able to organize this event for them every year

– said Péter Mag, vice president of communication and IT at the Student government of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen.

Arriving at the main building of the University of Debrecen, the members of the procession gathered for a group photo and said goodbye to their place of formation.

As far as I know, only our faculty has such an event. It makes me proud to be able to participate in such a large-scale movement before graduation. This is a pleasant introduction to the state exam that lies ahead of me as a law student

– said one of the graduates.

The dean of the faculty was also with the students. According to Veronika Szikora, the torchlight parade proves that at the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen not only student groups but real cohesive communities are formed.

It is important for all of us to recall the past years. At the same time, we are already preparing in our minds for the mid-term and graduation ball on March 8, where the juniors studying in various fields of study at the Faculty of Law will be together, who will continue to carry the torch

– added Veronika Szikora.

