Music students from Debrecen are at the forefront of the country

The students of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen achieved excellent results at this year’s National Brass and Percussion Meeting and Competition. UD’s talents finished in the top three in several categories in a very strong field.



The Brass and Percussion Department of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen and the Conservatory Foundation organized the Brass and Percussion Meeting and Competition for the 45th time this year. In the categories of trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, and percussion instruments, students participating in domestic and foreign higher education institutions, master teacher training, undivided master teacher training, as well as students in the 12th and 13th grades of vocational high schools of music and art, as well as professional students, could participate in the competition. The brass competition was held on the weekend, and the percussion competition was held on Sunday and Monday.

Student musicians came from abroad: from Slovakia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Romania-Transylvania to the music competition, which was unique in the country and was held with the participation of a hundred people. And from home, they came from Győr, Miskolc, Szeged, Nyíregyháza, Pécs and Budapest. This time, the students of the Faculty of Music made up a quarter of the field with 27 people. The university students performed the concert pieces in the trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, and percussion categories. The young talents evoked several musical eras from the Renaissance to the present day.

As in previous years, UD students performed well this year as well, taking one first, four second and four third places, and two received special awards.

“Overall, the standard was outstanding.” This can be seen on the one hand in the fact that many people came from abroad, and on the other hand, the jury awarded many prizes. The one who wins this competition will almost certainly be runner-up at the next orchestra rehearsal, emphasized the associate professor of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

András Kovalcsik also talked about the fact that the directors regularly ask composers to compose new compositions for the competition, the premieres of which were held here. József Sárvári, a trumpeter-composer living in Debrecen, performed his newly written work Fantázia for hunting horn and piano by Dominik Kovács, one of the students of the Faculty of Music, to such a high standard that he received a special prize offered by the rector of the Faculty of Music.

All the students, teachers and jury members took the stage at the award-giving gala concert.

The complete list of results of the 45th Brass and Percussion Meeting and Competition can be found in the appendix below.

(unideb.hu)