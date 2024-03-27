The team of the Faculty of Pharmacy won the Anna Richter Award

Thanks to the Anna Richter Prize, the team of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen won support for the production of a film series showing the beauties of the pharmaceutical profession. According to the plans, the 10 + 1-part informative work can be uploaded to the largest Internet video-sharing site in about a year.



The profession of pharmacist is currently in short supply, only a few of the high school students choose the Faculty of Pharmacy in the first place during the admission process, even though well-educated pharmacists are important participants in a successful society – Ildikó Bácskay of the University of Debrecen pointed out to hirek.unideb.hu The dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy in connection with the fact that the team consisting of the faculty’s graduate students – Gréta Frei, Réka Deák – and their mentor teacher, Ildikó Bácskay, won the four million HUF grant of the prize named after Anna Richter.

The members of the team see the main cause of the problem in the fact that young people hardly know the possibilities inherent in pharmacy, since, according to them, the university education does not have complex introductory material. Therefore, they think it will be useful to make a series of videos to inform prospective university students. According to their plans, thanks to the informative films, the students will get a comprehensive picture of the profession of pharmacist and what awaits them if they are admitted to the pharmacy training.

I think it is very important that we received this award, which means a lot of prestige among pharmacists. I am glad that my students came up with the project idea almost independently and developed the implementation plan. This means that we worked excellently, we set a good example for young people

– said Ildikó Bácskay.

The Faculty of Pharmacy team hopes that thanks to the 10+1-part film series, they can inspire high school students in an entertaining and informative way to think about the profession of a pharmacist when choosing a career. For the series, which is expected to be completed in about a year and will be uploaded to the largest video-sharing site, to reach the recipients, those about to choose a career, a comprehensive campaign is also being launched on social media platforms.

