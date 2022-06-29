Faculty of Law graduation ceremony was held at the University of Debrecen

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Faculty of Law graduation ceremony was held at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen held a graduation ceremony on Saturday at the institution’s Courtyard. A total of 224 full-time and correspondence graduates received their diplomas at the ceremony.

Veronika Szikora, dean of the Faculty of Law, emphasized that those who had now completed their studies had completed a significant part of their university years in a difficult pandemic situation, as did their predecessors in law in Debrecen a hundred years ago during the Spanish flu. The faculty leader also spoke about their rich training offerings.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

Related Posts

The last Senate meeting of the academic year was held at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Centenary at the surgery in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Bolyai scholarship holders at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *