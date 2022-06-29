Faculty of Law graduation ceremony was held at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen held a graduation ceremony on Saturday at the institution’s Courtyard. A total of 224 full-time and correspondence graduates received their diplomas at the ceremony.

Veronika Szikora, dean of the Faculty of Law, emphasized that those who had now completed their studies had completed a significant part of their university years in a difficult pandemic situation, as did their predecessors in law in Debrecen a hundred years ago during the Spanish flu. The faculty leader also spoke about their rich training offerings.

hirek.unideb.hu