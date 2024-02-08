The Omani ambassador would expand cooperation with the University of Debrecen

During his visit to the institution on Tuesday, the Hungarian ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman got acquainted with the education portfolio of the University of Debrecen and its extensive domestic and international network. Malallah Albalushi also inquired about the possibility of increasing the number of Omani students during his meeting with rector Zoltán Szilvássy.



Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Coordination and Strategy Director Okszána Kiszil presented the history of higher education in Debrecen, the university’s training and mobility system, its unique infrastructure, and its ever-expanding international network to the members of the delegation from the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Hungary.

Zoltán Szilvássy also highlighted the institution’s four-helix innovation structure, in which it works with industry players, government officials and financial institutions to implement projects designed with research harmonization.

I have been serving as ambassador in Hungary for three months, and during this time I have experienced openness everywhere. I am happy to see that this is typical of the University of Debrecen, as I came to broaden the cooperation between the recognized universities of my country and your institution

– said the ambassador, Malallah Albalushi, at the meeting.

Through the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship system, 38 Omani students are currently studying in Hungary, 11 of them at the University of Debrecen, the largest number in various courses at the Faculty of Technology, Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management. The diplomat called for the expansion of the number of employees in the fields of agriculture and medicine, as well as IT, cyber security and artificial intelligence, among others.

Our university has a Confucius Institute in the spirit of Chinese culture and relations, a Russian Cultural and Language Center for Russian traditions and students, and we are currently creating a cultural and community point, a so-called Turk Corner, for our Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Azeri and Turkish students. In the future, it is conceivable that we will create something similar for students from Arab countries studying here

– rector Zoltán Szilvássy said.

Malallah Albalushi and Zoltán Szilvássy agreed to continue the consultation at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

The Omani delegation also visited the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the diplomats were also accompanied by the representative of the organization to the University of Debrecen.

(unideb.hu)