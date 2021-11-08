The new Learning Center of the University of Debrecen was handed over

The University of Debrecen has been enriched with a uniquely designed multifunctional learning center, which includes community spaces adapted to the latest trends – hirek.unideb.hu reported.

Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen, spoke at the ceremonial handover on November 5, in accordance with the epidemiological measures, that the most significant impact on a person’s university years is the dominant university locations in addition to the emblematic lecturers.

The students of the University of Debrecen also use the famous Main Building of the institution as a multifunctional community space, they not only attend classes, but also study and talk in the corridors. The new Learning Center building will be much more suitable for this. These open, friendly, but complemented community spaces with study boxes and intimacy determine the atmosphere of university life. This building will be key to the university-related experiences of our current and future students

– emphasized Zoltán Szilvássy. The rector expressed confidence that more such buildings would be handed over in the future to serve the growing number of students.

In his speech, Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics spoke about the role of higher education institutions and university clinics in the fight against the coronavirus. He cited the University of Debrecen as an example, where, in addition to clinical care and research, they also contribute to the fight with the establishment of the National Vaccine Factory.

László Palkovics welcomed the unique wage strategy of the University of Debrecen, according to which about 4,000 university employees will receive a wage increase thanks to the efficient management of the institution, which is a huge step forward in terms of competitiveness.

An excellent example of infrastructural developments in the institution is the new Learning Center, which is one of the building blocks of a thriving innovation park. It is symbolic that a modern community learning center has been set up on the site of the former gas reception, serving today’s needs. Whether it is wage development, industrial cooperation, the promotion of scientific relations, infrastructural or technological development, the University of Debrecen is at the forefront in all fields.

– declared the Minister of Innovation and Technology.

György Kossa, chairman of the board of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, who maintained the university, thanked the doctors and staff of the clinics, the lecturers and researchers of the medical and health faculties, and the university citizens for continuing the The chairman of the board of trustees called it gratifying that even in this difficult period, developments supporting quality education are being implemented in the institution.

The board of trustees as a maintainer is always happy when there is an increase in wealth, especially if in such a useful way. Here a goal is achieved when the institution grows in its function and operation with an infrastructure that supports quality higher education

– said György Kossa.

On behalf of the University Student Self-Government, President István Csont welcomed the fact that the University of Debrecen is always a positive example in the field of student services in Hungarian higher education, and this is strengthened by the new investment.

On behalf of all students, I can say that we are proud of our university, the University of Debrecen, its diverse services, and the constantly evolving infrastructure that serves it. We can be fortunate to have a harmonious relationship with university management for twenty years now, always listening and trying to meet the needs of the students, as they did in the case of the Learning Center.

After the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the keys of the institution were handed over by Minister László Palkovics, Chairman of the Board of Trustees György Kossa, and Rector Zoltán Szilvássy to President of the Student Self-GovernmentCsont and Sayad-Ahmad Mohamed, Vice-President responsible for Foreign Students at the Student Self-Government.

The ground floor of the 4,250-square-foot, 11-foot-tall, barrier-free building housed a central lecture hall for 256 people, an office, a snack bar, a university gift shop, and other communal spaces. On the first floor of 1,067 square meters, community study rooms separated by spaces were created, on the second floor there are consultation rooms, training rooms, as well as an electronic examination and prayer room. On the third level, the server room and the engineering rooms were arranged.

Inside the facility, internal orientation is aided by a complex, multilingual information system. A green area of ​​100 square meters was created in the vicinity of the building, and in addition to the existing 11, another 90 new parking spaces were built.

The Learning Center was built up from a net HUF 3.4 billion, partly from tender and partly from university sources. The construction was carried out by Dryvit Profi Kft. Students can take possession of the building in February.

Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi