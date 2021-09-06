The cornerstone of the National Vaccine Factory was laid in Debrecen

Vaccine production will begin at the end of next year at the National Vaccine Factory in Debrecen, the Minister of Innovation and Technology confirmed at the site on Sunday when the cornerstone of the future plant was laid in the innovation park of the University of Debrecen.

László Palkovics said that more than twenty million vaccines made with different technologies will be produced in the plant every year.

The development will provide a safe supply of domestic vaccines on a lasting basis, and will provide effective and economical protection against possible future pandemics and local epidemics, while also creating jobs – the Minister detailed the benefits of the investment.

MTI