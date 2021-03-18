Hungary Records 195 Fatalities, 3,456 More Infections

Fully 195 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 3,456 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

Altogether 1,397,342 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 406,746 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said. The number of active infections has risen to 156,096, while hospitals are caring for 10,284 Covid patients, 1,128 of whom need respiratory assistance. Altogether 44,648 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests stands at 4,136,190. Ever since the first outbreak, 532,578 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 17,421. Fully 359,061 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (101,710) and Pest County (72,823), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (30,626), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (29,954) and Hajdú-Bihar (28,817). Tolna County has the fewest infections (11,701).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay