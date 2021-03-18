Hungary Gets Another 100,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

Hungary has taken delivery of another 100,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Wednesday.

The consignment has arrived a full 43 days before the delivery deadline, allowing Hungary to begin administering the vaccines that much earlier, Szijjártó said in a video on Facebook. The minister added that the government cargo plane transporting the vaccines will soon depart again to deliver hundreds of thousands of more vaccines to Hungary from the East. “The earlier vaccines arrive, the earlier Hungarian doctors can administer them to the public, giving more Hungarians immunity,” Szijjártó said. Altogether 1,397,342 people have been vaccinated in Hungary so far, 406,746 of whom have received a second shot.

