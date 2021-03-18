Government to Issue Immunity Certificates Irrespective of Vaccine Type

Hungarian authorities will issue the European immunity certificate to all Hungarian citizens inoculated with any type of the vaccines licenced for use in the country, the government’s communications centre (KTK) said in a statement.

In response to the EU’s preparations to roll out a uniform certificate across the community, KTK said that “right now the vaccine is more necessary than a passport” and insisted that the vaccination rate was low in Europe because “Brussels has blundered” with the centralised vaccine purchases. “Brussels bureaucracy is busy waging a vaccine war rather than focusing on supplies, while tens of thousands of people die each day,” the statement said. In its statement, the government centre also pledged to inoculate all registered Hungarians “thanks to the vaccines procured from multiple sources”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay