There are Interruptions in Telekom’s TV Service Across the Country

Telekom TV customers using the new Android set-top box may experience service disruptions across the country, the company announced.

They also informed the costumers on their Facebook page that they had immediately started investigating the bug and would do everything they could to fix it as soon as possible.

Temporarily, 1414 may be disrupted due to increased anticipation, for which we apologize! We will inform our customers as soon as the problem is resolved. We know that the situation is unpleasant, we are making every effort to troubleshoot it quickly, they said in their Facebook post.

pixabay