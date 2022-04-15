Debrecen Will Be the Guest of Honor at the Hungarian House of Music

Debrecen will be the first guest of honor at the House of Hungarian Music, the organizers announced at a press conference in Víztorony on Thursday.

The event will be a good opportunity to present the fresh, innovative musical culture of Debrecen, which is also nourished by tradition, said István Puskás, the city’s deputy mayor of culture.

The program, which will run from May 17th to June 11th, will also feature three premieres of music and choral works being prepared for the occasion, the deputy mayor said, adding that several secondary school classes in Debrecen will visit the Hungarian House of Music during this period.

András Batta, the managing director of the Hungarian House of Music, recalled that the institution, which opened on January 22nd, had more than fifty thousand visitors so far.



The institution, which he calls the jewel of Liget, awaits all ages with unusual musical experiences, but they can also take part in music education, he said, adding that the House of Hungarian Music belongs to the whole of Hungary and is an important task to show the rich Hungarian culture.

According to their plans, a Hungarian city will be able to present its music culture twice a year, in spring and autumn, and those interested will be able to meet Debrecen productions for the first time.



The three works, which will have their premiere at the House of Hungarian Music after a performance in Debrecen, are already being prepared. One evening, those interested will be guided into the world of jazz, the other will be a musical literary choral work entitled Doors, and the third performance will bring the figure of Mihály Csokonai Vitéz to life, said András Süli, the program director of the Campus Festival.



The Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto in D major (coronation), and the Kodály Choir of Debrecen and the Oradea State Philharmonic Orchestra will present their choral work György Orbán: Missa Prima. The concert of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen will close the series of classical programs – said Dániel Somogyi-Tóth, Director General of Music of Debrecen.

