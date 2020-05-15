Karácsony: Gov’t ‘Dodges Responsibility’ for Easing Budapest Restrictions

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Karácsony: Gov’t ‘Dodges Responsibility’ for Easing Budapest Restrictions

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony has slammed the government for “dodging responsibility” on easing coronavirus-related restrictions in Budapest while “refusing real partnership”.

 

In a letter answering questions from PM office head Gergely Gulyás, Karácsony insisted the government had refused to share with the municipality detailed data on the rate of the infection in specific areas. He said it was “unacceptable” that the “government, while enjoying special powers of an unprecedented scope during the state of emergency, is dodging political responsibility for easing the restrictions”.
Karácsony said Budapest should be opened gradually, depending on the course of the epidemic.

 

MTI

