Budapest lockdown eased further

Pest County will join the rest of the country and ease its coronavirus-related restrictions. Budapest will remain under the original strict regime for the time being.
The government sought the opinion of all district mayors and the city’s mayor, Gergely Karácsony, before turning to virologists for their views, Gulyás said. The final decision is in the hands of the operative board coordinating the epidemic response, he added. Many district mayors “have expressed their opinions very clearly, while Karácsony seems to have no clear-cut view on the matter,” Gulyás said, adding that the government would take responsibility for the final decision.
MTI