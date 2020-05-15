Budapest lockdown eased further

Pest County will join the rest of the country and ease its coronavirus-related restrictions. Budapest will remain under the original strict regime for the time being.

Gergely Gulyás, the prime minister’s chief of staff, noted in an online press briefing that Pest County’s epidemic data bore greater similarity to other regions than to those of the capital. The government will soon decide on easing restrictions in Budapest, too. Physical distancing and face masks are still requirements, but restaurants and other catering facilities outside Budapest can open indoors areas to the public. Public parks and playgrounds, as well as hotels are also allowed to reopen from Monday, the minister said, adding that in the government’s view, restrictions in Budapest may also be eased soon.

The government sought the opinion of all district mayors and the city’s mayor, Gergely Karácsony, before turning to virologists for their views, Gulyás said. The final decision is in the hands of the operative board coordinating the epidemic response, he added. Many district mayors “have expressed their opinions very clearly, while Karácsony seems to have no clear-cut view on the matter,” Gulyás said, adding that the government would take responsibility for the final decision.

