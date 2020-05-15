Three traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 14 May in numbers:

The police caught four people and took another five to various police stations on 14 May 2020.

Two perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and three people were taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eight cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu