Blast Hits Chemical Plant Near Italian City of Venice

Europe
An explosion at a chemicals plant in an industrial zone in Venice sent clouds of black smoke and flames into the sky on Friday, prompting local authorities to order residents to stay inside and close doors and windows.

 

The local Corriere del Veneto newspaper reported that a worker had been injured in the blast, which occurred in the Porto Marghera area on the mainland, a few kilometres from the historic centre of the lagoon city.

Ambulances and fire services were at the scene and television footage showed clouds of thick black smoke visible from several kilometres away.

 

Source: nytimes.com

