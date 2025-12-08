Euro area bank interest rates remain broadly stable in October 2025

The European Central Bank (ECB) reports that composite cost-of-borrowing indicators for both corporations and households showed little change in October 2025.

Corporations:

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator for new loans remained broadly unchanged at 3.51%.

Interest rates on new loans over €1 million varied slightly depending on the initial rate fixation period: up 6 basis points for loans up to 3 months, down 13–15 basis points for longer fixations.

Loans to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships with floating rates and up to one-year fixation increased slightly to 3.97%.

Deposit rates with agreed maturity from corporations remained stable at 1.92%, and overnight deposit rates held at 0.52%.

Households:

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator for loans for house purchase remained unchanged at 3.31%.

Interest rates on new housing loans varied minimally by fixation period, staying mostly between 3.16% and 3.52%.

Consumer loans fell slightly by 7 basis points to 7.33%.

Deposit rates with agreed maturity from households remained broadly unchanged at 1.77%, with overnight deposits at 0.25%.

Overall, bank interest rates for new loans and deposits showed minimal month-on-month movement, reflecting stability in borrowing and deposit conditions in the euro area. Data are weighted by the size of individual agreements, and minor changes in composite indicators may reflect both rate adjustments and shifts in new business volumes across euro area countries.

Further details for individual countries and additional breakdowns are available via the ECB’s Bank Interest Rate Statistics Dashboard and Data Portal.

Source: ECB, Euro area bank interest rate statistics, October 2025, 3 December 2025.

(ecb.europa.eu)