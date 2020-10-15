Frontex launches second operation in Montenegro

Today Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is launching its second operation in Montenegro. Earlier this year, Frontex sent officers to the country’s border with Croatia.

The main aim of this operation is to tackle cross-border crime at the country’s sea borders, including the smuggling of drugs and weapons, smuggling of migrants, trafficking in human beings and terrorism.

Frontex will do this by providing aerial support to help Montenegro patrols its sea borders, and deploying specialised officers from EU Member States to the country.

Within the sea border control activities, the agency, in cooperation with EFCA and EMSA, will also provide technical and operational assistance in carrying coast guard functions in the international waters, including search and rescue support, fisheries control and environmental protection.

“Montenegro is an essential partner for the European Union and for Frontex in the region. This is why we decided to reinforce our presence in the country at the request of Montenegrin authorities and launch the second operation, this time at the country’s sea border,” said Frontex Director Fabrice Leggeri.

The Frontex operation in Montenegro follows the completion of the Status Agreement on border cooperation between the European Union and Montenegro that came into force earlier this year.

Officers deployed by Frontex perform their activities in cooperation with and in the presence of Montenegrin officers.

Frontex and Montenegro will also cooperate in the framework of the EU Policy Cycle/EMPACT, including Joint Action Days coordinated by the agency. EU Policy Cycle/EMPACT is a four-year plan for the fight against serious and organised crime that brings together police and law enforcement authorities of EU Member States, European agencies and international organisations to jointly strengthen Europe’s borders and internal security.

frontex.europa.eu

pixabay