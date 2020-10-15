Leading high-tech global IP offices meet virtually at EUIPO

From 14-16 October, 84 representatives from 37 leading high-tech global IP offices will take part in the Vancouver Group meeting, hosted by the EUIPO. The Vancouver Group meeting represents a joint initiative between IP offices to collaborate on the modernization of technological assets and to share knowledge on the latest IT developments.

Underpinning the work carried out at the meeting is the roadmap laid out in the EUIPO’s Strategic Plan, which underlines IP innovation and cooperation with other leading high-tech offices, including the sharing of best practices and the development of joint initiatives.

The EUIPO’s artificial intelligence (AI) Roadmap, and blockchain technologies used in the Blockchain IP Register Project will be presented. The presentation will highlight the different areas of application within the Office and for the wider IP network.

The EUIPO is currently exploring solutions based on these technologies, as part of the Digital Evolution programme within its Strategic Plan 2025. Deliverables include enhancing user experience during the classification of goods and services, or increasing searchability in revamped TMview services.

