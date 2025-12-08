Fire breaks out at 800-square-meter factory in Debrecen; nine workers escape

A fire broke out on Friday evening at a factory in Debrecen that produces potato chips; no one was injured, the disaster management authorities reported.

According to their statement, oil and snacks in a deep fryer caught fire at the factory on Külső Létai Street. The 800-square-meter production hall and the adjacent warehouse filled with smoke.

Nine people were inside the building at the time, all of whom managed to evacuate safely.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene extinguished the flames and are ventilating the hall.