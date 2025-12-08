Santa arrives at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center by dog sled and fire truck

Santa Claus visited the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, delighting children recovering at the Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István campuses in Berettyóújfalu. The unexpected visitor did not come empty-handed: he brightened the children’s days with surprise gifts and sweets.

This year, the University of Debrecen’s Disaster Medicine and Charitable Coordination Center, along with DEKOM (the University’s Special Medical and Rescue Team), ensured that Santa personally visited the young patients at the Pediatric Clinic. Adding a festive touch, Santa arrived this time by dog sled.

The charity initiative once again involved numerous student organizations from the University of Debrecen, including the Sántha Kálmán College, the Ihrig Károly College, and the Debrecen Youth Committee of the Hungarian Economic Association, as well as university staff. Thanks to the generous donations collected by the students, a large quantity of chocolate and sweets reached the children being treated at the clinic.

Fire department Santa arrived in the children’s wards from above, dangling on ropes from a rescue lift through the windows. This special visit takes place every year, thanks to Máté Fegyverneki, a firefighter chief sergeant from Püspökladány, who years ago thought of the children who cannot spend Santa Day at home.

This year, Máté Fegyverneki and his colleague, Gergő Csatári, descended from the rescue lift basket on ropes and knocked on the clinic windows.

The children—and the staff—joyfully received the gifts, which included Santa packages, televisions, microwaves, toasters, coffee makers, dining chairs, cleaning supplies, a refrigerator, and plenty of traditional Hungarian Christmas candies (szaloncukor).

(unideb.hu)