Sold-out gospel concert at the Kölcsey Center – mini performance and special guest on the Advent Bridge

The world-renowned GOSPEL choir, the Marquinn Middleton & the Miracle Chorale, will perform a sold-out concert on December 8 at the Kölcsey Center. The people of Debrecen can expect an exceptional musical experience, as the group’s energetic performances and spiritual depth always leave a lasting impression.

Before the main event, a special surprise awaits fans. On December 8, around 5:00 p.m., several members of the choir will give an impromptu mini concert on the Advent Bridge, where anyone can listen for free. The performance promises an intimate and festive atmosphere, enhanced by the unique setting.

The short performance will feature special guest Roby Lakatos, the world-famous violinist, whose virtuoso playing will add even more magic to the Advent mood.

The evening concert at the Kölcsey Center is already sold out, but the mini concert on the Advent Bridge offers a chance for everyone to experience the uplifting power of gospel music—even for those who couldn’t get a ticket.