New doctors take their oath at the University of Debrecen

At the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Medicine, Hungarian and international students who have just graduated took their medical oaths on Saturday. During the faculty’s ceremonial council session, fifty-nine new medical doctors received their diplomas.

“Dear colleagues! You have chosen a beautiful profession: helping people who are suffering. Could there be a nobler goal? As guidance, let me encourage you that you possess the modern knowledge required to meet the high expectations placed on doctors. However, I must remind you that meeting these expectations is not easy; it requires constant learning and self-education. I wish you strength and health in practicing your profession, perseverance and balance in fulfilling your duties, may you experience the joy of healing, and may you become true doctors in every sense of the word,” emphasized László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, in his ceremonial speech.

Following the dean’s remarks, the graduates took their oaths.

“We, the vice-rector and the Senate of the University of Debrecen, by the authority vested in us, hereby confer upon you the title of doctor of medicine as a reward for your studies, and grant you all the rights and privileges that the law provides to medical doctors,” stated László Csernoch, scientific vice-rector, after the oath-taking ceremony.

Of the newly graduated doctors, seventeen were Hungarian and forty-two held foreign citizenship. Speaking on behalf of their peers, Ádám István Bódi and Ho Quang Trí Vinh expressed their gratitude for the ceremony.

“At this ceremonial moment, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the uplifting gesture of conferring upon us the title of doctor of medicine. We pledge, in accordance with our oath, to uphold the integrity and dignity of our profession, to contribute to the reputation of the University of Debrecen, and to the development and flourishing of our countries, peoples, and humanity. As we embark on the fight against death, disease, and suffering, we vow to always fulfill the requirements of our chosen profession to the best of our abilities,” emphasized the newly appointed medical doctors.

Several awards were also presented during the ceremony. The rector of the University of Debrecen awarded the Pro Universitate Debreceniensi to Zsolt Garami for his outstanding contributions to the university. Garami graduated in medicine in Debrecen in 1996 and has since worked in the United States. He is an internationally recognized expert in imaging neurosonology and serves as medical director of the vascular ultrasound laboratory at Houston Methodist Hospital. Since 2022, he has been president of the Hungarian Medical Association of America (HMAA) and has organized practical training for medical students in Buffalo and Houston. Garami maintains close ties with the University of Debrecen and contributed as an international expert to the Hungarian Space Program, ensuring the success of the university’s Neurology Clinic space project.

Other honors included the Rector’s Certificate of Recognition and the DEHÖK Executive Board Certificate of Recognition awarded to David Melis for his outstanding public engagement. Two graduates received DETEP Certificates for their contributions to the university’s talent development program (Tran Bao Nghi, Ho Quang Trí Vinh). The student government president and vice-president’s certificates of recognition were awarded to Fiebai Olaowei Sean. Additionally, the Miklós Asztalos Scholarships, established in 2023 to support outstanding medical students and honor the high standards of medical education in Debrecen, were awarded this year to five students: Zsófia Anna Kádár, Márk Kendrovszki, Máté Kisgyörgy, Zsófi Balogh, and Emese Huber.

