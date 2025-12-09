The University of Debrecen has become the 558th greenest university in the world

The University of Pécs (PTE) has once again achieved an outstanding result in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, an international ranking based on sustainability criteria. According to the list, the institution placed 29th out of 1,745 universities from 105 countries, and finished first in Hungary.

In its statement sent to MTI on Monday, PTE highlighted that the result further strengthens the university’s leading role among institutions committed to sustainability, and supports its ongoing efforts toward greater sustainability.

According to the ranking, the world’s “greenest” university in 2025 – retaining its top position from last year – is Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, followed by University College Cork in Ireland and Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom. From Hungary, the University of Szeged (41st) and the University of Sopron (99th) also made it into the top 100.

The University of Debrecen ranked 558th globally and 8th among the 13 Hungarian institutions.

The ranking is available here.