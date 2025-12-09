The 2026 Sziget lineup takes shape as first names are announced

The face of the Sziget Festival, now back in Hungarian hands, is beginning to take shape. Thanks to the festival’s independent organization, we can expect changes that will clearly reinforce the unique Sziget experience. The program is becoming more diverse, expanding in genres to reach a wider range of tastes and age groups. Although the organizers were delayed in securing bands—due to well-known reasons—they already have around 40 names lined up, including crowd favorites like Twenty One Pilots, who recently released new material, Florence + The Machine, who also released their latest album a few weeks ago, and SOMBR, one of the biggest discoveries of the year with a breakthrough debut album. Lewis Capaldi, returning to live performances after a longer break, will also take the stage.

“Although we started late with booking, it seems we’ve already caught up. We were a bit concerned that artists we had already been in talks with might be drawn elsewhere during the forced hiatus, but it seems Sziget remains an important festival for them, and many have kept the dates reserved for us,” said Károly Gerendai, Sziget’s returning owner. “Thanks to this, we are able to present a strong musical lineup that allows visitors, particularly those drawn by the headline acts, to plan their festival experience. Our long-term goal is not only to offer a strong lineup but also to maintain the festival’s unique atmosphere, cultural diversity, and the ‘Sziget feeling’ that can only be experienced here. A strong music program is now expected of every major festival, but what sets Sziget apart is its sense of freedom, unique location, diverse musical and non-musical programs, distinctive visuals, and quality services that enhance the holiday experience. The ‘Sziget feeling’ has given millions a lasting experience over the past decades. We have stood out in the competitive international festival field by offering something different, more colorful, and richer in experience than others, and we want to reinforce that again.”

The first names have now arrived, with several scheduled for the festival’s two prime evening slots on the Main Stage. One of the biggest highlights will surely be the return of Twenty One Pilots. Their concerts are always unique, with frontman Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun ensuring their performances remain exceptional. The band last performed at Sziget to a sold-out crowd, and their popularity remains strong—they will also present their new material. Florence + The Machine, who last performed at Sziget in 2023, leaving a deep impression on the audience, will also return. This October, after three years, the band released their sixth studio album, which has been received with enthusiasm by international critics. They are headlining almost every major festival next summer, and Florence Welch will not skip Sziget.

One of 2025’s biggest musical discoveries and success stories is SOMBR, whose debut album was released in August, and the singer is already among the 2026 Grammy nominees. SOMBR’s sophisticated, ambitious tracks are designed for large concert halls and festival stages, making the Sziget performance a must-see. “I hope to return to Budapest soon,” he said during his 2022 Sziget performance, before unexpectedly pausing touring due to illness after Glastonbury. This year, he returned to the stage, and next year Lewis Capaldi will also perform again on Sziget’s Main Stage.

Exciting additions include Tomora, a brand-new project by Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) and Norwegian singer Aurora. Also announced is Dijon, an American singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist who collaborated on Justin Bieber’s latest album. Underworld, legendary for their anthemic electronic hits, return to the Main Stage after 20 years. Biffy Clyro, one of Scotland’s biggest rock bands, will also make a major comeback.

Other notable acts include the exceptionally talented Tash Sultana, as well as new names like Ashnikko, bbno$ (known worldwide for the multi-hundred-million-stream hit “Lalala”), and Paris Paloma, who went viral in 2023 with her single “Labour.” From Hungary, Sisi and Elefánt, who canceled their Sziget shows in 2025 due to illness, will return, along with the unique-sounding makrohang.

Regarding the announcement, Sziget’s head organizer Tamás Kádár said: “In recent years, the festival has faced criticism for emphasizing international stars over popular Hungarian artists. Next year, in cooperation with Budapest Park, we will host a dedicated Hungarian stage featuring the biggest local favorites.”

While the full 2026 lineup is still taking shape, the festival aims to broaden the age range of attendees and expand its cultural offerings. Thematic “quarters,” such as the popular electronic music hub, will be expanded, and established stages will continue to highlight genres like rock and world music. Gerendai added: “All the proven program areas will remain, but the development will be spectacular, with new venues returning and some entirely new ones appearing.”

Here is the first batch of performers in alphabetical order, with the lineup continuing to grow:

ALT BLK ERA, ANNA, Antony Szmierek, Ashnikko, Baby Lasagna, Bad Nerves, bbno$, Biffy Clyro, BIIA, Brooke Combe, Cassia, Charlotte Cardin, DE’WAYNE, Dijon, Dom Dolla, Elefánt, Florence + The Machine, Giant Rooks, Indira Paganotto, Jazzy, Joris Vroon, Karen Dió, Kim Dracula, Lambrini Girls, Lewis Capaldi, makrohang, Oskar Med K, Pan-Pot, Paris Paloma, sim0ne, Sisi, Ski Aggu, SOMBR, Tash Sultana, TOMORA, Twenty One Pilots, Underworld, Zimmer90.

Sziget 2026 will take place from August 11–15. Early Bird tickets are still available for a few days, with the next price increase scheduled for December 16 at 20:00.

(Sziget)