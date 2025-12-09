The Advent Soul Garden opens again behind the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen

One can truly give only when the soul is also prepared for it – as during the Advent season. With this idea in mind, what was still a first and exceptional occasion last year has now become a tradition: the Memorial Garden behind the Reformed Great Church is transformed into the Advent Soul Garden, a place for encounters, reflection, reviving the tradition of the living Nativity, and, of course, for giving – writes debrecen.hu.

The opening event of this year’s Advent Soul Garden – organized with the cooperation of the Municipality of the City of Debrecen, the Debrecen Charitable Council, the Debrecen Great Church Reformed Congregation, and many others – took place on December 2, 2025.

In her welcome speech, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles emphasized that people in Debrecen live in a city where cooperation and unity work wonderfully. Why? Because the citizens, economic actors, institutions, and churches all share the same belief: that love has power. The message of Advent is to share this love with others and with the community. The member organizations and supporters of the Debrecen Charitable Council wish to convey this message in the Advent Soul Garden and show that they always think in terms of community – a community whose strength lies in love and unity, enabling Debrecen to be a caring city.

According to Ádám Kovács, Head of Government Relations at EVE Power Hungary Ltd., companies and enterprises are characterized not only by economic activity but also by social responsibility. EVE Power Hungary Ltd. has already supported cultural, educational, and sports events, and this time of year places special focus on helping those in need. As he explained, they were not planning their own separate charity initiative; it was natural to turn to the Debrecen Charitable Council, a unique organization in Hungary whose member groups quietly but tirelessly support those in need every single day of the year. They know the needs of the local community best, so EVE Power Hungary Ltd. can be confident that the support they offer with goodwill will reach the right place through the Council. Kovács added that the company aims to establish long-term cooperation with the Charitable Council for the coming years so that they can help even more people in need through its member organizations.

Zsolt Tirpák, Chancellor of the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre, highlighted that wherever he goes in the country, people are amazed by Debrecen’s successes and achievements and seek the reasons behind the “Debrecen miracle.” The explanation is cooperation, unity, mutual support, and assistance – regardless of the task. Advent is the perfect occasion for this spirit to manifest. As he said, the Vocational Training Centre is delighted that, within the framework of its goodwill program – an important part of the vocational training strategy – its students can contribute to the community. Visitors to the Advent Soul Garden can enjoy the creations of students and teachers from the Construction Technology and Technical Vocational School and the Creative Technical School, as well as works from the Digital Community Creative Workshop. Students of the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre will also take part in organizing the future love-feast held in the garden.

Mónika Berettyán, PR manager of Baromfiudvar 2002 Ltd., shared the company’s motto: “Together we are the best!” As she said, cooperation is present at company level, but they extend it further: they maintain very active collaboration with the city of Debrecen and have supported the work of the Debrecen Charitable Council since its establishment. As a food wholesale company, they strive to deliver food to those in need, and the Council helps them achieve this.

Dániel Sárosi, Music Director of the Transtibiscan Reformed Church District, spoke about preparations for a very intimate and special Advent concert. This will be the sixth time the Church District organizes this major Advent event, featuring the choirs of Debrecen’s Reformed schools and congregations. Well-known Christmas songs will be performed at this soulful concert, accompanied by a chamber orchestra, two brass quintets, and, of course, the magnificent organ of the Reformed Great Church. The concert – with free entry – will take place in the Debrecen Reformed Great Church on December 19, 2025 (Friday) at 6:00 p.m.

István Oláh, Senior Pastor of the Debrecen Great Church Reformed Congregation, expressed his joy that the Advent Soul Garden allows people to encounter the message of Christmas not only in the church but already in the church garden. The message of love, joy, and peace – something everyone greatly needs during this period. This garden also carries that message. Pastor Oláh then quoted the Apostle Paul: “Clothe yourselves with love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” In the Advent Soul Garden, representatives of the Charitable Council’s member organizations lovingly decorated twenty pine trees, symbolizing unity and community. He also pointed out the biblical meanings behind Christmas tree decorations: the evergreen tree symbolizes eternal life; the ornaments represent apples; the garlands signify the serpent; and the star at the top recalls the Star of Bethlehem that guided the wise men. The light of Christmas reflects the Light of the World. According to Pastor Oláh, the Christmas tree embodies God’s plan of salvation – that we can work together in love, unite for shared goals, achieve them for the benefit of others, and live out loving relationships with one another.

Edit Bódor, Chair of the Debrecen Charitable Council, called attention to the programs accompanying the Advent Soul Garden over the next month. Visitors should keep an eye on the events of the Debrecen Great Church Reformed Congregation and the Karakter 1517 Bookstore and Café. An exhibition by the Tiszta Forrás Embroidery Circle will soon open at the New Town Hall, while the Great Church currently hosts an exhibition of pottery from the renowned Fazekas dynasty of Nádudvar. One of the most special events of the final weekend of Advent will be the living Nativity performed by around thirty members of the Italian and Spanish Missio ad Gentes community.

The following contributed to the realization of the Advent Soul Garden: Angyalliget Foundation; Baromfiudvar 2002 Ltd.; Debrecen Charitable Council; Debrecen Great Church Reformed Congregation; Debrecen Vocational Training Centre Construction Technology and Technical Vocational School; Debrecen Vocational Training Centre Creative Technical School; EVE Power Hungary Ltd.; Károly Kós Art Vocational School, Technical School and Dormitory; József Soltész, Managing Director of Sofém Ltd.; and the Fairy Wings and Helping Hands Parent Clubs associated with the Debrecen Bárczi Gusztáv Unified Special Education Methodology Institute, Kindergarten, Primary School, Skills Development School, and Dormitory.

The event also featured the choir of the Debrecen Reformed College Primary School – conducted by Júlia Plangárné Kárándi – as well as Bence Bakai, a student of the Debrecen Reformed College Dóczy High School.

The Advent Soul Garden will be open between December 2, 2025 and January 6, 2026 in the Memorial Garden behind the Great Church.