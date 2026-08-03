87 new parking spaces to open at the University of Debrecen’s Kenézy Gyula Campus

From August, an additional 87 parking spaces are expected to become available for patients, visitors, and employees at the University of Debrecen Clinical Centre’s Kenézy Gyula Campus. The development will increase the campus’s parking capacity by around 15 percent, allowing a total of 663 vehicles to park on the site in the future.

The decision to expand the parking area was made three months ago due to the continuously increasing volume of vehicle traffic.

“Everyone is familiar with the parking difficulties at the campus: people arriving by car often struggled to find a space as early as the morning hours, and the situation became even worse later in the day. This development will significantly improve the comfort of patients, relatives, and employees,” said Judit Seres, deputy director of nursing and professional staff affairs.

The new gravel-covered parking area was created next to the former nurses’ accommodation building, after clearing and preparing the previously neglected, overgrown area. It was developed as an extension of the existing “zone-in-zone” parking area.

Access and prices

The new parking section can be accessed most easily by entering through the Dorottya Street gate and turning right. As the new area operates with the same barrier system as the existing zone-in-zone parking section, the discounted pricing system also applies:

With an entry permit: free of charge

For external drivers: discounted rate of HUF 400 per hour

Daily ticket: HUF 1,200 (automatically activated by the system once the hourly fees reach this amount)

The new car park, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is expected to be opened to vehicle traffic during August.

Source: unideb.hu