Traffic restrictions come into effect on highway No. 33 near Kismacs

According to the information of Strabag Építőipari Zrt., in connection with the implementation of the 2×2 lane construction of highway No. 33, in the next phase of the works, the main road and the main road junctions of the Kismacs district will be paved with large-surface asphalt according to the following schedule.

The Napraforgó utca branch will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on September 19 (Tuesday) to 7:00 a.m. on September 20 (Wednesday). The Orgona utca junction can be used to approach Kismacs. ·

On September 21, 2023 (Thursday) from 7:00 a.m. to September 22 (Friday) 7:00 a.m. – the Orgona utca branch will be closed. Access to the Kismacs district will be provided via the Napraforgó utca intersection. The affected bus routes use the bus interchange on Orgona Street.

Work times may vary depending on the weather. Motorists are asked to drive safely on the mentioned road sections, not out of habit, but in accordance with the posted temporary road signs.

(Debreceni Nap)