International School of Debrecen Has an Open Position

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on International School of Debrecen Has an Open Position

Are you an international teacher living in Debrecen? Apply for the Teacher of English as Additional Language position at the International School of Debrecen! 

 

The Upper School seeks a highly qualified and experienced international educator to teach MYP English as an Additional Language with immediate start. Have a positive growth mind-set, be proactive and decisive and have the ability to bring a team together to achieve common goals.

This position receives a highly competitive salary and benefits package; the initial appointment will be for a two-year period, to be renewed annually thereafter.

All applicants should submit a current résumé and a motivation letter addressed to the Director, Ágnes Pakurár, to ISD@ISD.DEBRECEN.HU

More information: https://isd.debrecen.hu/en/

Related Posts

International School of Debrecen Has an Open Position

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Next Spring, One of the Busiest Junctions in Debrecen Will Be Transformed

Tóháti Zsuzsa

SEMCORP in Debrecen is Being Built Spectacularly

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *