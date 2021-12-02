International School of Debrecen Has an Open Position

Are you an international teacher living in Debrecen? Apply for the Teacher of English as Additional Language position at the International School of Debrecen!

The Upper School seeks a highly qualified and experienced international educator to teach MYP English as an Additional Language with immediate start. Have a positive growth mind-set, be proactive and decisive and have the ability to bring a team together to achieve common goals.

This position receives a highly competitive salary and benefits package; the initial appointment will be for a two-year period, to be renewed annually thereafter.

All applicants should submit a current résumé and a motivation letter addressed to the Director, Ágnes Pakurár, to ISD@ISD.DEBRECEN.HU

More information: https://isd.debrecen.hu/en/