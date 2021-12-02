Sebastian Kurz Resigns and Retires From Politics

According to Austrian Kronen Zeitung, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is resigning from politics. He has led his party, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), as president and faction leader after his resignation in October.

 

Kurz’s confidants told the paper that the former chancellor was given the final push to make a decision by the birth of his son. Kurz is said to announce his retirement today at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to give a detailed account of the background to his departure. The former Austrian chancellor fell into a corruption case in October, and a coalition of conservatives and greens has since been led by Alexander Schallenberg as chancellor.

At the head of the Austrian People’s Party, Kurz’s successor could be the current Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer.

