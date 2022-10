The Debrecen Cemetery welcomes its visitors with extended opening hours before All Saints Day.

In accordance with the opening hours, DKV Zrt. will modify the trolley bus service. From October 24 to October 28, 2022, trolleybuses 3 and 5 will run to the main gate of the Köztemető between 07:00 and 19:00. The trolleybuses run according to the school period and working day schedule, the company announced.

debreceninap.hu