The water tower in Debrecen is being installed

Vízmű is carrying out planned water tower maintenance work in Debrecen. According to their announcement, from October 24 (Monday) to November 25 (Friday), a drop in pressure may occur during the work period.

Anyone who notices any effect during the work that is different from the usual water service, report it to the service provider’s staff and you will receive professional information.

Error reporting phone number: +36 (52) 513536, +36 (52) 534-510 (0-24 hours)

E-mail address: diszpecser@debreceni-vizmu.hu

debreceninap.hu