The new managers at the Clinical Center in Debrecen took up their appointments

As a result of the integration process of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, several new organizational units were created. The integrated Medical Imaging, integrated Dermatology, and integrated Pediatric Clinics, as well as the Patient Management Center, will start operating on the first of June. The heads of the institutions accepted their appointments on Friday.

The integration of the Clinical Center began in January 2021. In the period since then, more than sixty percent of patient care activities have become centralized and unipolar. In those areas where this was not possible due to the extensive healing and patient care activities, we created a bipolar system operating according to uniform professional principles, a uniform management approach and a strict protocol order. It is an important expectation of the management of the Clinical Center that all organizational units develop progressively developing patient care at the forefront of Europe

– emphasized Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, in his greeting at the Friday ceremony.

The professor explained that as a result of the process that started more than two years ago, the integration of the diagnostic imaging field will take place, as a result of which the Central Radiological Diagnostics will be the site of the integrated Medical Imaging Clinic Kenézy Gyula Campus from the first of June, the Dermatology and Gynecology Clinic will be the integrated Dermatology Clinic, the The Infant and Child Department will operate under the auspices of the Integrated Pediatric Clinic, and the Hospital Chaplaincy Service will operate under the auspices of the Nursing and Professional Work Directorate in the future. Also, from June 1st, the Patient Management Group will cease to exist, and the affected employees will continue their work in the Patient Management Center.

Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, and Mária Gál, Director of Nursing and Professional Work, handed over their credentials to the heads of the organizational units at the Friday ceremony in the Presidential Office.

Integrated Medical Imaging Clinic:

Ervin Berényi, university professor, director of the Integrated Medical Imaging Clinic

László Kolop, professional coordinator of the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the Integrated Medical Imaging Clinic

Sándor Fige, specialist coordinator of the Nagyerde Campus of the integrated Medical Imaging Clinic

Roland Hardi, specialist coordinator of the Nagyerde Campus of the Integrated Medical Imaging Clinic

Mária Marosi, specialist coordinator of the Integrated Medical Imaging Clinic’s Nagyerde Campus

Ervin Balázs, specialist coordinator of the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the Integrated Medical Imaging Clinic

Katalin Törökné Bárdi, specialist coordinator of the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the Integrated Medical Imaging Clinic

Integrated Dermatology Clinic:

Andrea Szegedi, university professor, director of the integrated Dermatology Clinic

Andrea Tóth, clinical head nurse of the integrated Dermatology Clinic

Ágnes Bálint, professional coordinator of the integrated Dermatology Clinic, Skin and Genital Care

Szilvia Gutainé Hegedűs, nursing professional coordinator of the integrated Dermatology Clinic, Skin and Genital Care

Integrated Pediatric Clinic:

Tamás Szabó, director of the Integrated Pediatric Clinic

Györgyné Vattai, clinical head nurse of the integrated Pediatric Clinic

Tibor Tóth, head of the Patient Management Center

Mária Gál, head of the Nursing and Professional Work Directorate