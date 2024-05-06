ESN Debrecen organise a trip to Tokaj

On the ESN Debrecen’s next hiking trip, participants will discover a beautiful trail around the famous UNESCO heritage Tokaj wine region. With stunning sights on the way come with us for this hiking event on Saturday, 11th of May at 8.30 AM.

After the hike you will have the chance to enjoy the cultural heritage of Tokaj, have some local wine or go to a local “Csárda”.

Lace up your comfortable shoes, grab a water bottle, and some food and get ready to embark on a 15km journey.

Date: Saturday, 11th of May,

Time: 8:30 AM

Meeting Point: Train station (Nagyállomás)

Hiking Trail Details:

Distance: Approximately 15 km

Terrain: Mountainous routes with around 400m of elevation

Duration: Full-day

What to bring:

Comfortable hiking shoes.

Water bottle to stay hydrated.

A sense of adventure and curiosity!

Food and snacks to sustain energy.

If you wish to join, please fill in this form.

More information at the event’s Facebook page.