A beautified environment awaits people at Lake Vekeri

Thanks to seasonal works and eco-tourism developments around Lake Vekeri, among other things, the street furniture was renewed, birdhouses were installed and the area was enriched with playgrounds.

Many innovations have been made in the area: new playground elements and benches have been installed, and old equipment has also been renovated.

Birch and alder trees were planted on the island, contributing to the preservation of the diverse habitat. In connection with the development, there was also a special innovation: a section suitable for dog paddling was set aside for those who want to relax here with their little pets.

I asked that if the opportunity arises and it fits into the development of Lake Vekeri, we should develop it. So this is very good news and I can see that a lot of people are interested in the beautiful environment

– pointed out municipal representative Edina Szilágyi.

The short-term and long-term complex ecotourism development of Lake Vekeri and its surroundings has also begun. The promenade around the lake has also been renewed: more than 700 meters of scattered paved road sections have been created. According to Mayor László Papp, it is important to ensure the continuous water supply of Vekeri Lake.

In the coming years, in the second phase of Civaqua, we are planning to ensure the continuous water supply of this lake system from the waters of the Tisza. The planning processes for this are now underway, in order to ensure that Lake Vekeri continues to be a popular entertainment and recreation place for the people of Debrecen

– said the mayor of Debrecen.

The development of Lake Vekeri was realized with the cooperation of the municipality and Nyírerdő Zrt., the total cost exceeded HUF 60 million.

