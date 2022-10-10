The Faculty of Science and Technology welcomed its jubilees

The Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen welcomed students who graduated 50, 60, and 65 years ago. At the ceremony on Sunday, more than a hundred people received their diplomas, gold, diamond, and iron diplomas. The decades-long professional activity of the faculty’s jubilant instructors was recognized with the Katedra Award.

The faculty, founded in 1949, has now developed into a regional center for research, development, and innovation, which is committed to quality professional training, said Ferenc Kun in his celebratory speech. The dean of the faculty added: following the challenges of the age, they strive for continuous renewal.

unideb.hu