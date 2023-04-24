Medical Week starts today at the University of Debrecen

Like last year, the organizers are waiting for everyone with different programs for Medical Week starting today, during which the 50th Medical Cup will also be held.

Date of the event: 2023.04.24 – 2023.04.27.

Location of the event: 4032 Debrecen, Móricz Zsigmond krt. 22. (Markusovszky Lajos III. Dorm, Parking lot)

Event Plan:

2023.04.24. (Monday)

16:00-18:00 Multiple-stop contest (Location: Botanical Garden, Kolkáv, Pulzus Kávézó)

The event is held by the Debrecen Medical Students Association!

In order to attend the event, registration is required!

18:00-20:00 Wine and cheese tasting (Location: Party Tent)

The event is held by Angyal Winery and Gyugos Cheese Manufacture!

Take into consideration:

In order to attend the event, registration is required! Secondly, in order to attend the event, you are required to purchase the Medical Week weekly pass or daily ticket!

The event takes like 1.5 to 2 hours, during this time you will get to know the winery, the process of making wine and a short presentation about Tokaj Hegyalja!

You will get 4 x 1 dl/person wine during the tasting event!

Wines: dry muscat semi-sweet cuvée sweet cuvée three putt ace (3 puttonyos aszú)

One cheese plate will be made for 5 people, your table will get it from the waiters!

Cheeses: cranberry parenyica natural trappista dried tomato-basil gomolya natural gomolya

Dress Code: Elegant

20:00-22:00 Folk dance performance és dancery (Location: Party Tent)

The event is held by Hortobágy Folk Dance Group!

Take into consideration:

In order to attend the event, you are required to purchase the Medical Week weekly pass or daily ticket!

22:00-04:00 Party (Location: Party Tent)

Performer: Kis Grófo

Resident DJ: DJTALAJFEATMCKELE

Take into consideration:

In order to attend the event, you are required to purchase the Medical Week weekly pass or daily ticket!

2023.04.25. (Tuesday)

16:00-22:00 Cooking competition (Location: Auguszta parking lot, next to tennis courts)

Take into consideration:

You need to register in order to attend the event!

17:00-22:00 Beer Pong competition (Location: Auguszta parking lot, next to tennis courts)

Take into consideration:

You need to register in order to attend the event!

18:00-19:00 Spicy food eating contest and chili workshop

(Location: Auguszta parking lot, next to tennis courts)

The event is held by Sárréti ChiliFarm!

Take into consideration:

You need to register in order to attend the event!

18:00-22:00 Outdoor Games (Location: Auguszta parking lot, next to tennis courts)

The event is held by Titanic Playhouse!

22:00-04:00 Party (Location: Party Tent)

Performer: Szecsei

Resident DJ: DJ PéGé

Take into consideration:

In order to attend the event, you are required to purchase the Medical Week weekly pass or daily ticket!

2023.04.26. (Wednesday)

15:00-20:00 Shisha Corner (Location: Pulzus Kávézó, Markusovszky II. Dorm.)

The event is held by Medusa Shisha Bar!

16:30-18:00 Career Choice Presentation (Location: Pulzus Kávézó)

The event is held by the Sántha Kálmán Vocational Collage!

20:00-00:00 Night Bathing (Location: Aquaticum)

Resident DJ: Danny D

00:00-04:00 Party (Location: Party Tent)

Resident DJ: Mr. Judge

Take into consideration:

In order to attend the event, you are required to purchase the Medical Week weekly pass or daily ticket!

2023.04.27. (Thursday)

15:00-20:00 Hookah Corner (Location: Pulzus Kávézó, Markusovszky II. Dorm.)

The event is held by Medusa Shisha Bar!

15:00-17:00 Jewelcrafting workshop and informal conversation about volunteering

(Location: Pulzus Kávézó, Markusovszky II. Dorm.)

The event is held by Amigos for Children Foundation!

17:00-18:30 Current on-goings in Hungarian healthcare: our guest is Dr. Kincses Gyula, the president of the Hungarian Medical Chamber (Location: Auguszta lecture room)

The event is held by the Sántha Kálmán Vocational Collage!

You need to register in order to attend!

The lecture will be held in Hungarian!

18:00-22:00 Medical Quiz Night (Location: Party Tent)

The event is being held by Kvízözön!

Take into consideration:

In order to attend the event, registration is required! Secondly, in order to attend the event, you are required to purchase the Medical Week weekly pass or daily ticket!

22:00-04:00 Party (Location: Party Tent)

Performers: Koósz Milán, Jauri

Resident DJ: DJ. Beat

Take into consideration:

In order to attend the event, you are required to purchase the Medical Week weekly pass or daily ticket!

